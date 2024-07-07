Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $587,000 Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In related news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMWD opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.