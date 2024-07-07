Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 4,268 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RWT opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.37 million, a PE ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

