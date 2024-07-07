Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 16,751 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

AXTA opened at $33.75 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.