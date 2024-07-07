Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.00. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,515,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.