Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,374 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,931,188 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,731,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after buying an additional 535,753 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8,891.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,915 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,017,000 after acquiring an additional 979,271 shares during the last quarter.

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

SBH stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

