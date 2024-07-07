Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in CAVA Group by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,467,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835.

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $97.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.69.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.