Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 19,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 707,115 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 79.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,236 shares of company stock worth $4,492,985. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

