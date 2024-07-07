Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Semtech were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $141,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

