Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Barclays increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.69.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 over the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:H opened at $148.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

