Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group cut their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MTCH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Match Group Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 2,294.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 50,951 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.