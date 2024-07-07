Matisse Capital Has $669,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Matisse Capital boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 213.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,117 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $70.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.