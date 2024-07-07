Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,846 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after buying an additional 65,736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Matson by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Matson by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after buying an additional 195,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 112,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,076,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,825.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,359 shares of company stock worth $4,363,849. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MATX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

Matson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Matson

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.