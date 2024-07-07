Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.04

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 289700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Mattel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Mattel by 833.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

