Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,425,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $108,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,425,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Zinn sold 49,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $217,214.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,708.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,645 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,344. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Matterport has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

