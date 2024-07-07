McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $281.00

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 281 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 281 ($3.55). McKay Securities shares last traded at GBX 281 ($3.55), with a volume of 94,978 shares changing hands.

McKay Securities Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 281 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281. The company has a market capitalization of £253.15 million and a P/E ratio of 18.73.

McKay Securities Company Profile

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

