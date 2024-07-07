Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $356.81

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 356.81 ($4.51) and traded as high as GBX 394 ($4.98). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 387 ($4.90), with a volume of 115,079 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.74) to GBX 420 ($5.31) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Mears Group Price Performance
Mears Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,062.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £70,200 ($88,793.32). In related news, insider Lucas Critchley bought 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,371.43 ($8,058.98). Also, insider Andrew C. M. Smith bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 351 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £70,200 ($88,793.32). Insiders bought 126,548 shares of company stock worth $43,647,760 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mears Group Company Profile
Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.
