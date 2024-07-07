Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $37,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,477.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 386,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,786,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,857,639. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $320.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

