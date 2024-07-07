Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $3,178,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.27 billion, a PE ratio of 140.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

View Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.