Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $174.97

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.97 and traded as low as $165.00. Merck KGaA shares last traded at $169.30, with a volume of 196 shares traded.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average of $168.38.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 11.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck KGaA will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company's Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

