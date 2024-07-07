Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.3% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $58,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,930.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,905 shares of company stock worth $123,528,726. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of META stock opened at $539.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $540.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.27.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

