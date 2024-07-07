Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Raised by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.8% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $70,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1,930.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.10, for a total transaction of $8,502,988.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,113,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.10, for a total transaction of $8,502,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,113,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,905 shares of company stock valued at $123,528,726. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 5.9 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $539.91 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $540.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.27.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

