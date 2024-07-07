Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on MTAL. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
