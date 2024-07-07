Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.26

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.26 and traded as high as C$67.08. Methanex shares last traded at C$64.48, with a volume of 143,558 shares trading hands.

Methanex Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$68.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.26.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$68,500.00. In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$68,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Sarah Boon sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.92, for a total value of C$92,632.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock worth $393,921. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Articles

