Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.82

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$71.82 and traded as high as C$78.04. Metro shares last traded at C$77.46, with a volume of 247,260 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRU shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The company has a market cap of C$17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 4.2740275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

