Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 1,569 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $416,240.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $266.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Loop Capital cut their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.