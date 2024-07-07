MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Down to $19.37

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $18.60. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 401 shares traded.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

