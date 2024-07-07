MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Down to $19.37

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $18.60. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 401 shares traded.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.