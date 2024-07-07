MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading Up 4.6%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 29,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 68,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.