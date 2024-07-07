MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.67 and last traded at $38.73. 34,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 109,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN (OILU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILU was launched on Nov 12, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

