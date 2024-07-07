Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $118,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $467.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.04.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

