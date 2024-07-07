Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1,117.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,411 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

