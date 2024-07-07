Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 577005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.98 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

