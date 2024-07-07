Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Mint shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

Mint Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Mint Company Profile

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

