Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,951 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $453.27 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.22.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.