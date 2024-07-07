Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 196,324 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578,357 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,324 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $30,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in eBay by 99.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,426 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 33.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 468,234 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 205,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,547,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $244,572,000 after buying an additional 60,146 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.35.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

