Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 344,303 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,712,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,303 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $31,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 22.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

