Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 208,055 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 539,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,055 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

URA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,324. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $33.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

