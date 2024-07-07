Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 23,306 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,091,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,058,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,097 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,550. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

