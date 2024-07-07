Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 388,903 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,955,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,903 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $29,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE FSM opened at $5.02 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

