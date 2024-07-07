Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 53,703 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. 853,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.