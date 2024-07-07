Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 65,087 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,252,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $17,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth $27,925,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Western Union by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after buying an additional 1,627,822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 959,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 746,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,161,000 after buying an additional 721,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 4,639,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Western Union

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.