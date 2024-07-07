Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 76,485 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $86,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Shares of XOM opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

