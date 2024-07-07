Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 963 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.39. 3,742,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,444. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.