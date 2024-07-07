Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,958 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 75.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.8 %

PAYC traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 427,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,499. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.37. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $279,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,031,508 shares in the company, valued at $434,415,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $279,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,031,508 shares in the company, valued at $434,415,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

