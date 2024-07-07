Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,237 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $15,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 154.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 30.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CXT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CXT traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 715,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

