Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $16,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 68,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

XLG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,885. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

