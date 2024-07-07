Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,950 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1,537.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 19.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 89,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEES. Raymond James started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,562. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.