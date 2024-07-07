Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,133 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PROS were worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in PROS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 274,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

