Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,730 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $17,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,074,000 after acquiring an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 669,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 528,950 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 576.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

