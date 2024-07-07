Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,717 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,655. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,962,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

