Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.35% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after acquiring an additional 92,230 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 530,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,673,000 after buying an additional 58,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $25.05. 3,262,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $288.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

